Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Stratasys updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

SSYS traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $949.38 million, a P/E ratio of -581.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

