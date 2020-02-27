Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS SRYB remained flat at $$14.35 during trading on Thursday. Surrey Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.