Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 91.4% in February

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the January 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 69,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,997. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

