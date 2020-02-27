Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 9,512,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,150. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tellurian by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tellurian by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.