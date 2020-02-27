Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 85,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.