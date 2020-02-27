Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 85,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.