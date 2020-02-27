Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.23

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of -1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Thermal Energy International stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,834. Thermal Energy International has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and a PE ratio of 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

