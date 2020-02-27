ThoreCoin Price Tops $1,683.06 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $145.90 million and approximately $135,179.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,683.06 or 0.19419739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

