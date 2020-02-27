ThoreNext Market Cap Reaches $120.15 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00064029 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $120.15 million and approximately $149,388.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

