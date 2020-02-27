TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $119,288.00 and $9.18 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.02925772 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

