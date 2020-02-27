Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.25 ($6.33).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon cut Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday.

TRN stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,781 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.50. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 549 ($7.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 462.13.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

