TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.67. The company had a trading volume of 673,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,993. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
