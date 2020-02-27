TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Update

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 434.6% from the January 30th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TAT remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,266. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

In related news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 7,363,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,960.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

