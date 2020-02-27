Trias (TRY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.76 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $6.76 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

