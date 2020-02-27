Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.60

News coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
CVE TM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. 29,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,654. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.
About Trigon Metals
See Also: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.