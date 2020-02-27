Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.60

News coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVE TM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. 29,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,654. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

