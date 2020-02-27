Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

