Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
About Trio-Tech International
