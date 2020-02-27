Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI) rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), approximately 207,435,441 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

About Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.