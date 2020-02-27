UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 84.8% in February

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,930,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the January 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 5,183,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,042,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,145,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,760,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.