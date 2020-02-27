United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. United Continental also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 15.00-18.00 EPS.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,357. United Continental has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $96.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.08.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

