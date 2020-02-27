Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.960-12.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.30-11.00 EPS.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.