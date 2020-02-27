Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 41,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,295. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.