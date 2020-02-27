Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $932.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. First Analysis started coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $660,305 over the last 90 days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

