USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 87,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,337. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $257.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

