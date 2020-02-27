Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.70. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

