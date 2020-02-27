VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

