Wam Microcap (ASX:WMI) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.01) and last traded at A$1.41 ($1.00), approximately 125,097 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.47 ($1.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Wam Microcap’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

