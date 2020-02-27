Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Wendys updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60 to $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 6,213,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Wendys has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

