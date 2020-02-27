WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 202.8% in February

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the January 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,005. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYY. B. Riley began coverage on WidePoint in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

