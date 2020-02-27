Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 6.2%

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.15 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), approximately 82,985 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.90 ($0.51).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Works co uk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other Works co uk news, insider Dean Hoyle bought 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

Works co uk Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

