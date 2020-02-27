WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 21,158,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,976. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPX. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

