Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

WYND traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $41.54. 1,310,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

