Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.97.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

