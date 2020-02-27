XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Trading Down 0.5%

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.17, 194,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 138,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

