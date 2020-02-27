Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.84-1.98 for the period. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 2,268,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,698. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

