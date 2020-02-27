Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS.

XHR traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,985. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

