$19.44 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report sales of $19.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $69.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.27 million to $70.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.14 million, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $90.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 479,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,398. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.