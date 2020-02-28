$458.42 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $458.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $466.74 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $538.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 468,061 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 418,449 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period.

MDRX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

