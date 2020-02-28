Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Shares Down 36.7%

Shares of Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) fell 36.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 444 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

