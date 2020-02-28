Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) Stock Price Down 10%

Aguia Resources Limited (ASX:AGR)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 65,179 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 83,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.15.

About Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR)

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

