Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24), Briefing.com reports. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2620.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AKCA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,853. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKCA shares. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

