AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Trading 0.7% Higher

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.