Analysts Anticipate Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Finjan.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finjan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of FNJN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,467. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Finjan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

