Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $71.85

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,358,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

