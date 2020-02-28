Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Price Target at €16.45

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.54 ($19.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.32 ($17.82). 24,573,629 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.13 and a 200-day moving average of €15.13.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.