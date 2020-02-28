Analysts Set Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Target Price at $68.75

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

