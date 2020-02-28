Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocado Group (LON: OCDO):
- 2/26/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/24/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/3/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/31/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,080.50 ($14.21). The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 876.80 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75.
In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders have purchased 37 shares of company stock worth $45,674 in the last three months.
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.