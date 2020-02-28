Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocado Group (LON: OCDO):

2/26/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,080.50 ($14.21). The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 876.80 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75.

Get Ocado Group PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders have purchased 37 shares of company stock worth $45,674 in the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.