Angkor Gold (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 5.3%

Angkor Gold Corp (CVE:ANK)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Angkor Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Cambodia. The company explores for gold and base metals. It has five exploration licenses covering an area of 983 square kilometers in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company holds interests in the Banlung, Oyadao, Oyadao South, Andong Meas, and Koan Nheak properties.

