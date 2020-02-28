ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NLY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,367,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.38.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,354,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,535,000 after buying an additional 1,145,713 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 2,101,851 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

