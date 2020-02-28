APIS (APIS) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. APIS has a market cap of $2.56 million and $316,553.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIS has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,091,541,772 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

