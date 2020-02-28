Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of APO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 2,805,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,899. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,548,420 shares of company stock valued at $221,110,881. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 266.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

