Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 325,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
