Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 325,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

